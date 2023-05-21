Mumbai, May 21: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to slum residents residing in the hilly regions of Vikhroli and Bhandup to promptly shift to safer locations prior to the arrival of the monsoon season as a preventive measure. The cautionary advisory comes as heavy rainfall poses a significant risk of triggering landslides, potentially causing severe flooding and increasing the likelihood of huts washouts. The civic authority said timely relocation could play a crucial role in safeguarding lives and minimising the vulnerability of communities in these areas prone to landslides. Pothole-Free Mumbai: BMC Launches Citywide Road Concretisation Program.

The BMC has identified several high-risk zones in Vikhroli and Bhandup that require immediate relocation as the monsoon season approaches. Among the areas listed are Surya Nagar in Vikhroli (west), Indira Nagar in Powai, Gautam Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar 1 and 2 in Bhandup (west), Gaon Devi Hill, Tembhipada, Khindipada, Ram Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Navjeevan Society, and others. These areas are prone to landslides and the potential for devastating consequences during heavy rains. Mumbai Monsoon: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Warns BMC Officials of Action if City Faces Waterlogging Issues.

The municipal corporation said, “Residents who remain in these areas will bear full responsibility for their safety. BMC cannot be held accountable for any accidents, loss of life or financial losses." The BMC's proactive measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of residents by urging them to move to safer locations in order to minimize the risks associated with the monsoon season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).