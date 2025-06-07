Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, police invoked sections 127(2) (Wrongful confinement), 75 (Sexual harassment), and 76 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the accused Gulfam Farooque.

Police also added relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the FIR, an investigating official said.

"Nobody has been arrested as a probe is underway," he added.

