Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) A man was burnt alive in Nagaur district on Sunday when the car in which he was travelling hit a power pole, bringing an electrical transformer down on the vehicle that in turn ignited a fire, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred near Heerani village in Kuchaman area.

Also Read | Srinagar Encounter: LeT Terrorist, Involved in Killing of 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police Personnel, Gunned Down by Security Forces.

Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape but Suresh got trapped inside, police said.

A woman working nearby broke the windows of the car with a stick which helped the three men to escape, police added.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Geert Wilders, Dutch Politician Receives Death Threats for Supporting Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma, Says ‘I Am Not Indian nor a Hindu’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)