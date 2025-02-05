Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after seizing ganja valued at Rs 12.9 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

A crime branch team during patrolling on Monday evening found the accused roaming in a suspicious manner in Millat Nagar locality of Bhiwandi area.

The police intercepted him and recovered 25.96 kg of ganja valued at Rs 12,90,740 from his possession, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The man, native of Loha taluka in Nanded district, was arrested. A case was registered against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them.

