Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) A man was crushed to death by a speeding car in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near the HSVP office in sector 14 at around 2 am, they said.

Also Read | Smart City Mission: Uttar Pradesh Cities Under CM Yogi Adityanath Becoming Clean and Safe.

The white-coloured car hit a water ATM booth nearby and then ran over Bajrang who was sleeping inside his make-shift shop, police said.

The driver fled from the spot after the incident, leaving his car behind, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Couple Die by Suicide in West Midnapore, Leaves 'Wish List' for Pet Dog.

On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR was registered against an unknown car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 14 police station, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The car has been seized and its owner is being traced on the basis of the registration number, said Inspector Krishant Kant, SHO of sector 14 police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)