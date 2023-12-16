Udhagamandalam (TN), Dec 16 (PTI) A 65-year old man died after he was attacked and injured by an elephant on Saturday at the Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, authorities said.

When the captive elephant 'Wilson' was led by its mahout Madappan and cavady Murugan, the sexagenarian Madan also happened to be on the same path.

A mahout is a caretaker and a cavady is an assistant to the caretaker.

Though the mahout and cavady warned Madan to move away, he did not pay attention to it and proceeded further. The elephant attacked and pushed him away and he sustained severe injuries. Though he was immediately rushed to a hospital by authorities, doctors pronounced him brought dead. Police have registered a case and are enquiring.

