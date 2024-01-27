Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jan 27 (PTI) A motorcyclist was killed and BJP MP Jual Oram suffered injury on Saturday in a collision between his vehicle and a two-wheeler in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said.

The accident took place at Rekula Chhak in Kamakhyanagar when the collision occurred, a senior officer said.

"The MP's driver was arrested and his car was seized," Kamakhyanagar Police Station inspector in-charge Sarat Kumar Mahalik said.

The deceased was identified as Sarbeswar Choudhury.

“The motorcycle came in front of our vehicle suddenly and the collision took place. I have sustained minor injury,” Oram told reporters at the police station.

Sundergarh MP was on his way to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar when the accident took place.

Oram alighted from his vehicle and took the motorcyclist to the Kamakhyanagar hospital where he was declared brought-dead, the police said.

