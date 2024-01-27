Bengaluru, January 27: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl died by suicide after being raped in Karnataka's Mandya district on Thursday, January 25. The deceased, a 15-year-old girl, hanged herself in Mandya district after finding out that she was pregnant due to sexual assault by a neighbour. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the victim, a class 11 student, was found hanging at her home in Mandya by her relatives. She had been sexually assaulted by a neighbour, who is absconding, a few months ago and had recently discovered that she was pregnant. According to Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N Yathish, the girl had confided in her relatives about the rape and the pregnancy and was in a state of trauma. She had also requested them not to inform the police or her parents, who were away in Kodagu district, their native place. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Trapped and Raped For Over One Year in Kolar; Five Arrested.

Teen Girl Dies by Suicide:

However, on Thursday, she decided to end her life and hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room. Her relatives, who were in the same house, found her body and informed the police. The police have registered a case of rape and abetment of suicide against the accused, who is a neighbour of the girl’s family. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him. Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Girl’s Parents Lodge Rape Case Against 24-Year-Old Bus Cleaner, Arrested.

In another incident that occurred in June last year, a 58-year-old visually impaired woman consumed pesticide in Vijayanagara district after being raped by a man known to her family. On the night of May 30, 2023, when her daughter and grandchildren had gone to attend a wedding, the accused, a 32-year-old man who was acquainted with the family, visited the woman and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

