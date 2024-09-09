Agartala, Sep 9 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and his 3-year-old daughter before dying by suicide in a remote village in South Tripura district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Nabarampara within the jurisdiction of the Baikhora police station of the district, a police officer said.

Biranta Tripura and his family members were not spotted in and around their hut by neighbours for a few days.

This led the villagers to become suspicious and inform the police.

"After receiving the information, a police team went to the village and recovered three decomposed bodies. The bodies of the woman and child bore injury marks from a sharp weapon," the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law & Order, Ananta Das, said.

It appeared that Biranta Tripura killed his wife Sahima Tripura (24), and daughter Elisha Tripura (3) with a sharp weapon, and then ended his life, he said.

According to Das, police have registered a case of unnatural deaths and started an investigation to reveal the motive of the incident.

The deceased ( Biranta) used to work in Bangalore as a security guard and returned home after getting married, Bishnu Charan Das, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Bikhora police station said.

"Biranta owns a small rubber plantation at Nabarampara and is also used to work in other rubber gardens to earn his livelihood. It is not clear yet why he had taken such an extreme step," he said.

