Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) An absconder, who had been on the run for the past three years after his involvement in a case of assault and criminal trespassing, was arrested here on Friday, officials said.

A case was registered against Amarjeet Singh of Gole Gujral in Jammu in 2018. He had been absconding since then, they said.

Also Read | .

A police team arrested him from Gole Gujral area, the officials said, adding Singh will be produced before the court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)