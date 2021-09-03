Muzaffarnagar, Sep 2 (PTI) A POCSO Court at Kairana on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter last year.

POCSO Court judge Mumtaz Ali imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused after holding him guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power & Redmi 9i Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 500: Report.

According to the prosecution, the victim's mother had lodged a complaint against her husband, alleging that he raped their daughter in Jalalabad town of Shamli district on April 30, 2020.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the man and arrested him.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime To Get 6,000 mAh Battery & Reverse Wired Charging: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)