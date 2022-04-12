Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) A local court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in a case of possessing and transporting interstate 1,427 kilograms of ganja in the truck driven by him.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Says She is Under House Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ganja or cannabis is a narcotic drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, 2 Arrested.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the accused Nadeem guilty of the charges under Section 8(c) punishable under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to jail for 20 years and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a release on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit had intercepted a truck on August 20, 2020 at Panthangi Toll Plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway, which resulted in seizure of 1,427 kg of cannabis, being transported illicitly and the truck driver was subsequently arrested, it said.

After completion of the investigation, the officers of DRI filed a complaint against the accused before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, who on completion of trial found the accused guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)