Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A 33-year-old resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering a man over a political feud.

In the verdict delivered two days ago, Thane Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Ahmed Kamal Abdul Mobin Ansari alias Pappu Puriwala, the accused.

Two other accused, Asif Abdul Kalam Shaikh and his brother Arif Abul Kalam Shaikh, a former corporator, were acquitted for lack of evidence.

As per the prosecution, the three accused worked for a Congress candidate in the 2014 Assembly election while Maksud Abdul Kadir Shaikh (26), a plumber by profession, worked for the winning BJP candidate.

Holding a grudge against him for working for the rival candidate and also because of his rising popularity in the area, Ansari killed him on December 14, 2014, prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court.

The other two were accused of threatening the victim prior to the murder.

The prosecution examined 19 witnesses.

