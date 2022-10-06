Indian Air Force Day pays tribute to the Air Force of India and it serves as a reminder of the selfless contributions of all the heroes who ensure our safety. This day also acknowledges landmark missions by the Air Force that have helped the country and the excellence India has displayed in this field. The celebrations of the day include a fly-past by the air force personnel to show their skills and display the courage and valour of the officers and the reputation that the country has built over the years. The Indian Air Force is ranked among the largest Air Forces in the world. As India celebrates this important day, here’s everything you need to know about the date, history, significance and celebrations of Indian Air Force Day 2022. Air Force Day 2022: Preparations On in Full Swing As IAF Looks Forward to Presenting a Grand Show on October 8; View Pics.

Date and History of Indian Air Force Day

Indian Air Force Day 2022 will be celebrated on October 8 since this was the date in 1932 when the Indian Air Force was raised as the supporting force of the UK’s Royal Air Force. While it started off small, the air force personnel ensured that it become one of the strongest over time. When it started off, the Indian Air Force had just the strength of six RAF-trained officers and 19 air soldiers. They also had four Westland Wapiti IIA army cooperation biplanes. It took time to build and after India’s participation in World War II, it was called the Royal Indian Air Force. Later, after 1950, it came to be known as the Indian Air Force.

Significance and How Indian Air Force Day is Celebrated

This day is all about appreciating the might of the Indian Air Force and the sacrifices made by the personnel during the course of time. This day unites the whole nation and serves as a reminder of the history of the Air Force and its journey. Since 1950, IAF has been a part of major operations like Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, and Operation Cactus and has engaged in several conflicts with Pakistan. It’s also taking part in the United Nations peacekeeping missions. The celebrations of the day usually involve an event at the Hindon Air Force Base consisting of a parade displaying the air warriors. This year, a fly-past is planned in Chandigarh on October 8 with around 80 aircraft.

