Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 23 (PTI) One more person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing two women in Shamli, police said.

Earlier, two men -- Sunil Kumar and Vikram -- were held in connection with the case, they said.

SHO Shyam Singh said Sonia and Dimple were strangled to death allegedly by the accused over a family dispute on May 8. Their bodies were found lying in a forest.

During investigation, the police arrested Kumar and Vikram in connection with the case, while their accomplice Ankur was absconding.

He was arrested on Sunday, the SHO said.

