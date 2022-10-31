New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Gupta, a resident of Sadar Bazar, they said, adding that he killed the woman after their break-up.

On Friday, police received information that a 45-year-old woman had been shot following which she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead, officials said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV cameras of nearby areas to identify the suspect. The police later nabbed the accused from the Civil Lines area here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Gupta disclosed that the accused was in a relationship with the woman and after their break-up, he decided to kill her, the DCP said.

The accused works in a grocery shop, police added.

