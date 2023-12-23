Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 39-year-old man from suburban Kurla for allegedly selling clothes using fake labels of some international brands, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Monil Cheda, was picked up after a raid and shirts, T-shirts, and track pants worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from him, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in 'Severe' Category in National Capital, Maximum Temperature 24.4 Degrees Celsius (Watch Video).

The seized clothes were sold under brand names such as Hugo Boss and Under Armour, he said, adding a complaint was lodged by a consultancy firm.

A case was registered under various sections of the Copyright Act and further investigation is underway. the official added.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)