New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing his friend's three mobile phones in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint by Aman Raj on Tuesday, Abid Khan's mobile phone location was zeroed in and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, Khan said Raj was his friend and he knew him since school days, but they met after a year. Raj planned to buy a mobile phone from Moti Bagh and the two went there, according to Thakur.

After purchasing a new phone, Raj stopped his car near an outlet in Malviya Nagar to buy water. When he went out of the car, Khan took the bag containing three mobile phones -- one new and two old -- and fled from the spot, the DCP said.

He was apparently running out of money and that is why he stole the phones, one of which was already sold to an unknown person, police added. PTI

