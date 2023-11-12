Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a 19-year-old person in Maharashtra's Thane district after a personal dispute, an official said on Sunday.

On November 8, the body of an unidentified man was found under Narpoli police station limits in Bhiwandi area here, senior police inspector Sachin Chowdhari of crime unit II said.

The police then registered an offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe into the crime.

After analysing the CCTV footage and based on technical and intelligence inputs, the victim was identified, the official said.

During the probe, it came to light that the accused was angry as the victim had helped the former's third wife to leave him. Hence he killed the victim, he said.

The police got to know that the accused also wanted to kill his wife who was in Pratapgarh (UP) after leaving him and hence he had taken a train to UP, the official said.

The accused stopped using his mobile phone, making it difficult for the police to track him.

Based on technical inputs and bank details of the accused, the police traced him to a village under Buxa police station limits in UP's Jaunpur district.

A police team from Bhiwandi took the assistance of their counterparts in UP and nabbed him from the village on Friday and brought him here on Saturday, the official said.

The accused was a habitual offender and had around 25 criminal offences, including theft, dacoity attempt and assault, registered against him by the Narpoli, Bhiwandi taluka, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai and Thane police, he said.

