Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Telangana Police arrested a man for committing theft of nearly Rs 30 lakh from the residence of his friend in Keesara Mandal, Medchal district.

"Today, at 12:30 am we received a complaint from K Yogeswar Rao (25), resident of Sai Sadan Apartment, Eswaripuri Colony, Nagaram Village, Keesara Mandal, where lives his friend Manikanta. Before lockdown, the flat was also shared by his two other friends Avula Naresh and Laxman. Rao had saved Rs 29.50 lakh and kept the said amount in a locked suitcase in his room," the official statement of the police said.

"On the night of November 17 when Rao returned to his flat after work, he noticed that the lock of the suitcase was missing, and on inspection found the cash was also missing. But the main door lock was intact," police continued.

Police investigated the CCTV footage of the area and based on that teams were sent to different places.

"Today at around 4.00 am, Avula Naresh was apprehended near Uppal by police, along with the stolen property. During interrogation, he admitted that he committed the offense," the police said further. (ANI)

