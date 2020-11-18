Mumbai, November 18: As Diwali celebrations ended, Maharashtra's COVID-19 deaths and new cases again shot up on Wednesday, sparking fresh concerns among health authorities. After remaining in double digits for three days, the daily toll was 100, taking the total deaths to 46,202, while the daily tally, at 5,011, shot above the 5,000 mark after nearly a week, taking the total to 17,57,520.

The state recovery rate continued to improve, from 92.64 percent to 92.75 percent - although the mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent for a week now. Another lot of 6,608 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total to 16,30,111, against the 80,221 active cases currently.

Of the latest deaths, Pune led the state with 19, while there were 16 in Mumbai, eight each in Solapur and Nagpur, seven in Nashik, six in Bhandara, five each in Thane and Chandrapur, four in Satara, three each in Raigad, Jalgaon, Beed, and Yavatmal, two in Palghar, and one each in Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Buldhana, besides one outsider/foreigner. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 89.12 Lakh With 38,617 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Goes Below 4.5 Lakh.

Mumbai's deaths, remaining in the sub-50 range for the 17th day this month, took its toll to 10,615, while at 871, the infections remained below the 1,000 mark for the fourth day, as the total to 271,531. The Mumbai circle (MMR) recorded 26 new deaths, taking the toll to 18,395 and with another spike of 1,655 new infectees, the total cases zoomed to 609,646. COVID-19 Live Tracker in India.

As Pune circle remained in the double-digit level with 31 fatalities, the death toll rose to 10,339 and the daily infections increased by 1,044 to 44,871 cases. Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine stood at 750,992, while the number of those in institutional quarantine was at 5,354.

