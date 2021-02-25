New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 51-year-old man and recovered 258 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1.5 crore in international market from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

Karnail Singh, nabbed from north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, is the kingpin of a racket which allegedly supplied drugs in the national capital, they said.

Singh is a resident of Pratap Nagar here.

A case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered against him at Gulabi Bagh police station in 2015, a senior police officer said.

After getting a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Tuesday at a place in Pratap Nagar. A man seen coming from the Pratap Nagar metro station side with a white bag in hand was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

During the search, heroin weighing 258 grams was found in the bag, the DCP said.

The recovered heroin was worth around Rs 1.5 crore in international market, police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to purchase heroin from a man named Rajkumar and supplied it to the customers, Alphonse said.

He had been convicted in cases of robbery, snatching and assaulting police team and and spent 10 years in jail, police said.

He was involved in 100 criminal cases, including the present case of NDPS Act, police added.

