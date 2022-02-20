Suri, Feb 20 (PTI) A man was arrested with a huge quantity of drugs in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The man was arrested from the Dubrajpur police station area with 2 kg heroin and 3 kg opium, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Uncle in Madurai.

"We had received information that the man was dealing in drugs over the last four months, following which he was arrested," said Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)