Palghar, Mar 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly possessing 126 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 25.20 lakh, a police official said on Monday.

He was held from Nalasopara on Saturday evening and the contraband was found in a plastic bag in his possession, Senior Inspector Amar Marathe of the MBVV police's Anti Narcotics Cell said.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered at Tulinj police station, he added.

