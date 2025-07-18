Balrampur (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a man accused of raping two women of another community in the Gaura Chauraha police station area here, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that the arrested accused has been identified as Asif (25), a resident of Mahua village in the Gaura Chauraha police station area. He said that Asif has a tractor trolley and other agricultural equipment. He does agricultural work in the fields of people from nearby villages.

"Locals call him on mobile and the accused often calls back on the same number. If any woman picks up the mobile, he traps her with false promises of love and gifts, and then meets them and rapes them," said the officer.

According to the police, Asif raped a 20-year-old woman and her 23-year-old female relative by luring them with money and false promises.

On getting the information, the family members of the victims complained to the police. The SP said that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections and the accused has been arrested.

The SP said that further legal action is being taken in the case.

