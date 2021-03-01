New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarpur, along with a juvenile were nabbed in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on February 25 when constable Sandeep and Bhupender of Bhalswa Dairy police station were conducting checks at a police picket, they said.

The picket staff signalled three people, who were on a motorcycle with a defective number plate, to stop, police said.

Although they had stopped their motorcycle, the pillion rider tried to escape.

When the police tried to catch him, he fell and fired at constable Sandeep while the other accused fired at Bhupender, who did not sustain any injury, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said late on Sunday night, they received information that the accused -- Verma and the juvenile -- involved in the firing incident will come near sector-30 in Rohini.

When the accused came on a motorcycle, they were signalled to stop but they tried to escape.

"In the meantime, one of the accused opened fire at the police team which hit the the bullet proof jacket worn by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar. When the other policemen ran to catch them, the second accused also opened fire, which hit the bulletproof jacket of constable Ravikant.

"Constables Anil and Dinesh, who were part of the team, also fired back. The bullet hit the legs of the accused. During the encounter, both of them got injured. Immediately, both of them were shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment," he said.

Police said Verma has been previously involved in eight cases of auto theft while the juvenile was wanted in two cases of attempt to murder.

Two country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from them, they added.

