Etawah (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) One person was killed and four children were injured when a pickup truck with DJ installed on it came in contact with overhead wires in the Civil Lines police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a procession was taken out from Kanshi Ram colony to Kaliwanh Devi Temple.

Also Read | Canada | Hindu Temple Vandalised with “hate-motivated Graffiti” in Windsor, Two Suspects … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A long iron trumpet on top of the vehicle came in touch with the overhead wires leading to the death and injuries, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar (35). The four children in the age group of eight to 13 years were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Ritcher Scale Hits Uttarkashi, No Casualty Reported.

The victims were standing close to the vehicle when the incident took place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)