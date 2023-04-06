Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Ritcher scale occured in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Thursday, National Center for Seismology informed.

"The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a Depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS.

No casualties have yet been reported.

Earlier on April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS. (ANI)

