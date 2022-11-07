Muzaffarnagar, Nov 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trolley in an area under Bhopa Police Station of the district, police said on Monday.

SHO Sanjiv Saini said that the accident took place on Sunday late night on the Bhopa-Morna road, when a tractor-trolley carrying woods collided with the car.

He added that the passengers of the car were going to Shukratal (on banks of river Ganga in Muzaffarnagar) to take a dip on Tuesday on the occasion of Kartik Poornima.

The dead man has been identified as Badal, the SHO said, and his body has been sent for post mortem.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, police said.

