Palanadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A teenager was allegedly murdered by his father in Andhra Pradesh's Palanadu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the teen's mother filed a missing complaint.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Venkateswarlu Naik, a resident of Errabalem village, killed his son, Bhukya Mangya Naik (19), from his first marriage and buried the body near a canal around ten days ago.

Police recovered the body and arrested Venkateswarlu. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

"The accused, Venkateswarlu, killed his first wife Koteswari's son, Mangya Naik (aged 19), and buried the body in an agricultural field. The postmortem is being conducted under the supervision of the MRO. Venkateswarlu is now in police custody, and further details will be known after the postmortem and continued investigation," they said.

During the investigation, angry locals attacked the police team. Inspector Suresh, who led the probe, was injured. Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the mob.

Police said the motive was a property dispute and suspicion over the mother's character. The victim's mother, Koteswari, alleged that her ex-husband had earlier threatened to kill their son.

"We got married in 2006 and had two children. He killed one of our sons, suspecting my character. Later, we separated, and I was trying to protect my elder son. Venkateswarlu married another woman after our separation. He had previously warned that he would kill my son over property disputes. He has a history of killing his own family members, and now he has taken the life of my son, too. I demand justice," she told the police.

Venkateswarlu, who later remarried and has two sons from his second wife, has a criminal background, police said, adding that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

