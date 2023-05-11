Kanpur (UP), May 11 (PTI) A 37-year-old man allegedly killed himself after strangulating his 13-year-old daughter to death after fighting with his wife in Naubasta area of Kanpur on Thursday, police said.

Chotu Shah, who worked as a driver, and his daughter Arzoo were found hanging in separate rooms of their home, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Salman Taj Patil.

Shah's wife Rukhsar told police that he had an argument with her suspecting her of infidelity before the incident. He later attacked her with a blade and inflicted injuries to her nose, police said.

After the fight, Shah strangled their daughter with a rope, hanged her dead body from the ceiling and went to hang himself, Rukhsar told police during interrogation.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding a probe has been initiated in the case.

