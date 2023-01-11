Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A man was accused of killing his wife in Noida's sector 58 police station area.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused husband, adding that they suspect that the murder was committed a week ago.

Also Read | Bhopal Gas Tragedy: ‘Can't Reopen Settlement After 30 Years’, Supreme Court to Centre.

According to the sleuths, neighbours informed the police after a foul smell wafted out of the deceased's room.

A police team soon reached the spot with a forensic team.

Also Read | Muslims Must Abandon ‘Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy’, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

They broke open the lock and found a woman lying lifeless on the floor.

She was bleeding from her head and there were signs that she had been dead for some days, police said.

The sleuths took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint registered by the woman's family, a case was registered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)