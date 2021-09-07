Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], September 7 (ANI): A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Bamunara town of Durgapur district on Sunday night, police said.

The accused has been identified as Biplab Parida, who works as an Assistant Manager in a bank.

After the incident, the accused surrendered before the Kanksa police station. He told the officer-in-charge of the police station, "I have come after killing my wife."

Both the accused and his wife hail from Cuttack district of Orissa and got married in 2019.

The accused told the police, "There were differences between us after the marriage as I had to do the cooking and most of the work in the house as she did not take any responsibility as a housewife and was going shopping consecutively. It was not always possible for me to provide for that expense."

According to the police, the demands of the wife were increasing day by day and he could not bear it anymore. On Sunday, in a fit of anger he strangled his wife with the belt of a pet dog, police said. (ANI)

