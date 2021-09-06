Oppo India is all set to expand its true wireless earbuds (TWS) by adding a new product - Enco Buds. The Chinese tech giant will officially launch the Enco Buds true wireless earbuds in India on September 8, 2021. The company says the upcoming entry-level earbuds will offer long battery life and crystal-clear sound. Oppo will launch the Buds in India during a virtual launch event. However, more details about the launch are yet to be announced by the brand. OPPO Announces 'Camera Innovation Lab' for Better User Experience in India.

The best in class wireless earbuds, coming soon to make your day, every day. #BestInClassEarbuds #OPPOEncoBuds pic.twitter.com/oZ5FHC0USM — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 6, 2021

The soon-to-be-launched Oppo Enco earbuds pack a powerful battery in the charging case supporting up to 24-hours of music playtime. The buds are claimed to offer up to 6 hours of uninterrupted music on a single charge. When launched, it will compete with the OnePlus Buds Z and Realme Buds Q2 Active, Redmi Buds 3 Pro in the affordable price range.

The Oppo Enco Buds will support an intelligent call noise reduction feature isolating the user's from background noise for disturbance-free phone calls. Pricing, availability and other details of the Enco Buds will be revealed during the launch event, which is slated to happen this week.

