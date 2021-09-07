It was last month that Realme launched the Realme GT Series in the country. The Realme GT Series comprises two models - Realme GT vanilla and Realme GT Master Edition. The former went on sale starting August 25, whereas the latter was available from August 26, 2021. It's worth noting that only the 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB models were available. The company didn't announce the availability details for the base 6GB + 128GB variant during the launch. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch.

The brand has now officially announced that the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Realme GT Master Edition will go on sale from September 8, 2021. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device at noon via Flipkart. It will be available with an additional Rs 2000 off on all bank cards.

As for prices, the 6GB +128GB variant has been priced at Rs 25,999 while the 8GB +128GB model has a price tag of Rs 27,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 29,999.

Explore more avenues with the #realmeGT Master Edition! It is now available in the all-new 6GB+128GB variant with additional ₹2,000 Off* from 12 PM, 8th September. #MasteryBeyondSpeed *Offer applicable on all bank cards Know more: https://t.co/coLsmtauig pic.twitter.com/xW6T4ZS87o — realme (@realmeIndia) September 6, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Master Edition sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Realme GT Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 4300 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).