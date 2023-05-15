Pilibhit (UP), May 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was beaten to death by some unidentified people in a village here, police said on Monday.

Hardev Singh was sleeping in a hut to guard a farm in Hajra police station area on Sunday night when some miscreants tied him up and beat him to death, they said.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court to Hear SEBI’s Plea on Extension of Probe Time Tomorrow.

They also broke Singh‘s hands and legs before fleeing the spot, police said.

Singh's blood-soaked body was found by some farmers the next morning. After getting information about the incident, villagers reached the spot and informed higher authorities., they said.

Also Read | DRDO Scientist Espionage-Honeytrap Case: Special Court Extends Police Custody of Accused Pradeep Kurulkar Till May 16.

The family members of the victim have not been able to tell anything about the reasons leading to the murder, they said.

Additional SP Anil Kumar Yadav said that a forensic team has reached the spot and it has collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)