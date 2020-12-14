Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) A TADA accused who was on the run for over 28 years was arrested by Thane police from Ahmednagar district on Monday, an official said.

Sitaram Sukhdeo Khose (66) was accused along with other gangsters of threatening a man with a revolver and knives between April and October in 1992 to vacate a plot or pay Rs 1.80 lakh as extortion money, DCP Crime Lakshmikant Patil told PTI.

"He settled in Parner in Ahmednagar as a farmer. He was held on a tip-off on Monday and handed over to Naupada police in Thane district in connection with the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act case registered in 1992," Inspector Krishna Kokni of Crime Branch Unit I said.

