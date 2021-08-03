Muzaffarnagar, Aug 3: A 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by a train in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The man, identified as Vinit Kumar, was killed on Monday and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, three other people died in separate incidents in the district on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Man Run Over by Train After Falling on Track While Trying to Board Train at Shujatpur Station.

A 32-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with high-tension wire.

Another man, identified as Nepal Singh, was crushed to death by a speeding truck.

A four-year-old girl fell in a pond and drowned when she was playing near it.

