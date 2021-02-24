Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI): A 50-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing his father-in-law by running a car over him, police said.

Abdul Salam of Thattathumala killed Yahiya (70) allegedly over a family property dispute, the police said.

"Yahiya and his 10-year-old grandson (son of Abdul Salam) reached the house of the accused along with court officials to serve a notice on Tuesday. Yahiya joined the court officials to show them the way to the house," they said.

The accused got enraged over his father-in-law's showing the way to the house and so killed tha latter with the car. Salam's boy got injured in the incident, the police said.

Yahia passed away on Tuesday night and the boy is undergoing treatment ata hospital here, they added.

