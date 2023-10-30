Jind (Haryana) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Special and Fast Track Court in Haryana's Jind district has awarded a 10-year rigorous jail sentence to one person in connection with a sexual assault case in the district.

The court presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Chander Hass' decision took into account the fact that a witness had turned hostile, but the accused's DNA was matched with the evidence.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Scam Case on November 2.

The accused was awarded the sentence along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The convict will face one year extra jail in case of default.

Also Read | Delhi Swiss Woman Murder Case: Swiss Woman Was Smothered, Tortured by Accused, Reveals Autopsy Report, Say Sources.

According to reports, the family of a minor girl approached the Sadar police station in Narwana town, Jind district, on June 14, 2023, reporting that their daughter had gone missing. After a few days, the police successfully located the girl, who revealed that the accused, identified as Rohtash from Danauda Khurd village in Narwana town, had lured her and forcibly taken her with him. Subsequently, the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened her with harm if she disclosed the truth to anyone.

The police then presented the victim before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and recorded her statement. Further sections, including IPC (Indian Penal Code) 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting, or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc.), and 376 (rape), were added to the case.

The trial proceeded, ultimately resulting in the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) imposing a 10-year rigorous jail sentence under the POCSO Act (Section 4) and a fine on the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)