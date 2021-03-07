Lalitpur (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing an eight-year-old girl in 2017 after a failed bid to rape her.

Additional District and Sessions (POCSO), Special Judge, Nirbhay Prakash on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Ruplal Sahria.

The convict had on September 29, 2017 lured the girl to a field after giving her biscuits and tried to rape her. When the girl started shouting, he strangulated her.PTI CORR ABN

