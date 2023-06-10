Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing his wife allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday, a police official said.

Also Read | Ajmer-92 Controversy: 'Girls Can Make Even the Biggest Person Slip', Says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah (Watch Video).

Shyamrao Shende was found hanging from the window rod of the storeroom with a pyjama string around 11.05 am, after which Dhantoli police shifted his body to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, the official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First-Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi on June 11.

Shende, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2000 in Gadchiroli, was shifted to Nagpur Central Jail from Chandrapur jail on May 13 this year, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)