Rewari, Dec 7 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly killed the wife of his brother-in-law and later shot himself dead in a village in Bawal area of district Rewari in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

Jagdish, a resident of Jhimrawat village of Nuh district, shot dead 26-year-old Sheetal Tuesday night at her husband's house in Dulhera village, police said.

The two according to the complaint filed by the woman's husband had had an affair.

According to a complaint filed by Mahesh, Sheetal's husband, he was sleeping with his wife and his two children in a room in his house and had just been out to urinate when the shots rang out.

"At around 10.45 pm, I went outside to urinate. After a while, I heard a sound that seemed like the bursting of a firecracker coming from my room. I immediately rushed to my room but found it was locked from inside.

"Somehow I opened the door and found my wife dead, and my brother-in-law Jagdish lying on the floor in a pool of blood with a pistol in his left hand,” Mahesh said in his complaint.

He said his sister Poonam had married Jagdish in 2008 and they have two children. Poonam died in December 2021.

In March this year, he said, Jagdish forcibly took his wife sheetal to his home in Jhimravat. She returned after a week but Jagdish again took her to his house after a few days.

The incident led to the calling of a panchayat in Jhimrawat, but Sheetal refused to come back to his house, Mahesh said. She however returned on November 7.

Police said a pistol and three empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they added.

