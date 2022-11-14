Rewari, Nov 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth in a live-in relationship with a woman was shot dead by her former partner in Haryana's Dharuhera, police said on Monday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar (26), a resident of Sunrakh village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, was arrested and sent to two days' police remand by a court here, they said.

Manish Kumar (19), a resident of Jiroli village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, was in a live-in relationship with a woman. The two started living together in Dharuhera's Azad Colony about 15 days back, the police said.

Manoj visited the woman and Manish at their room late on Saturday night. He had an argument with Manish and shot him in the forehead. Later, the accused fled on his motorcycle, they said.

Police said Manish was seriously injured and was rushed to the trauma centre in Rewari. He succumbed during treatment late on Sunday night.

Manoj was arrested on Sunday night and he confessed to the crime. A murder case was registered against him at the Dharuhera police station on a complaint by Manish's cousin Santosh Kumar, they said.

According to the complainant, the woman was in a live-in relationship with Manoj for seven years and had now started living with Manish.

"Manoj had objected to the relationship," the complaint stated.

The accused was produced before a court here on Monday and remanded to police custody for two days.

"We have arrested the accused who confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the commission of the crime will be recovered soon," said Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar.

