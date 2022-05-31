Ballia (UP), May 31 (PTI) A 60-year-old man and his two sons were killed here using sharp-edged weapons by unidentified people on Tuesday, police said, adding they suspect it to be a case of property dispute.

The bodies of the two youngsters were recovered from two wells while their father was found dead at his home in Sovani village under Haldi police station here, they said.

According to police sources, the body of one of the sons, Vikram (26), was recovered from a well located in an orchard after local residents saw blood stains there.

The police removed the cement lid of the well and brought out his body. They later reached his residence where they found his father Umashankar Singh (60) dead.

In the evening, police found the body of Sandeep Singh (24), Vikram's brother, in another well, police said.

Ballia Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar said sharp-edged weapons were used in the killings and that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appears that property dispute led to the killings. Investigation is underway, he said.

