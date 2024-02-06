West Delhi (New Delhi) [India], February 6 (ANI): A stabbing incident took place in the national capital between the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday. The Punjabi Bagh Police Station (PS) received a Police Control Room (PCR) call alerting them to the incident.

According to the Punjabi Bhagg PS, a PCR call was received in the Punjabi Bagh police station, and an incident was reported from the heart of Delhi, near Pillar No. 191, Rohtak Road, regarding the stabbing of a person.

The victim was identified as Monu (30), son of Chander Singh, hailing from Mangolpuri.

Monu, who worked in a local shoe factory, was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive the treatment, the police said.

The police initially registered a case of attempted murder based on the nature of the injuries. However, as Monu died during medical intervention, the charges have been upgraded to murder.

In response to the incident, multiple teams comprising police stations and special staff have been mobilized to investigate the case thoroughly.

The Punjabi Bagh Police Station assured the public that updates on the investigation will be shared as they become available.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

