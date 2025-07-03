Rangia (Assam), Jul 3 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their children in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The accused, a station master of Northeast Frontier Railway, fled after the incident that took place in Rangia town.

According to Rangia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nabajyoti Nath, neighbours informed the force of the incident.

"The deceased has been identified as Anjali Singh, wife of Rahul Kumar Singh, who is the station master of Kendukona Railway Station. They have two children. They told us that their father stabbed mother," he added.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, the OC said.

"We have sent the body for postmortem examination. The reason for the murder has not been known yet. We are continuing our investigation," he added.

A team from the Forensic Department and CID visited the spot.

