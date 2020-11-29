English Bazar (WB), Nov 29 (PTI) A man was arrested in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday for trying to kill his wife for giving birth to a girlchild for the fourth time, police said.

The incident happened in the English Bazar police station area of the district on Saturday night, they said, adding that the woman was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital with a head injury.

The 28-year-old woman was married to the accused for 10 years, he said.

The couple already has three daughters and the woman gave birth to another girl seven days back, he added.

Following this, the accused, Imran Sheikh, tried to kill his wife on Saturday night.

An investigation has been initiated and Sheikh arrested, the officer said.

