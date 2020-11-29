New Delhi, November 29: Days after the uplifting of Railway blockade in Punjab due to the agrarian unrest, train services to the state have again been affected. The Western Railway, in a statement issued on Sunday, said it is compelled to divert, short-originate and short-terminate some of the trains in view of the farmers' agitation. Farmer Unions Reject Amit Shah's 'Conditional Offer' for Talks.

"Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains have been diverted and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated," the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway said.

The train services in Punjab were completely terminated for 57 days ending on November 22. From this Monday, the services had resumed for a period of 15 days, as the farmer unions said they will take a decision on continuing the blockade following the meeting with central government over the controversial farm laws.

On November 26, most of the farmer unions in Punjab, along with their counterparts in Haryana, launched a march towards Delhi. The demonstrators have choked arterial roads connecting the national capital to neighbouring state, as they continue with their demand seeking the repeal of the three farm laws.

Earlier today, the farmer unions unanimously rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's call for talks "if they shift their protest to the allotted venue in Burari". The farmers called Shah's offer "conditional", adding that the Burari ground is akin to an "open jail". They further added that they are prepared for a long haul, with months of ration, to stay on the roads of Delhi.

