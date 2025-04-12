Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man wanted in the murder of a cricket bookie in West Bengal last year, an official said.

Rabiul Miah alias Babu, a resident of Malda in the eastern state, was taken into custody from Kherwadi, Bandra (East), in the Western suburbs, he said.

A local cricket bookie, Mithun Chakraborty, was killed by five persons in Bengal on October 14 last year, and Miah was wanted in that case, the official said.

Three accused persons were wanted in the case, he said.

Miah had been on the run since the murder. Initially, he worked as a labourer at a construction site in Lonavala in the Pune district for two months. On January 1, he came to stay at Kherwadi, the official said.

Acting on inputs, Unit-1 of the Mumbai crime branch laid a trap and arrested Miah, he said.

During interrogation, Miah admitted to being involved in the crime in his home state. A case has been registered against him and his accomplices for murder and dacoity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act at Bansihari police station in Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court has already rejected his anticipatory bail plea, the official said.

The West Bengal police have been informed about Miah's arrest, and they are reaching Mumbai to take his custody, the official added.

